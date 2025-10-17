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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Selected Protein PD loaf
Feline Selected Protein PD loaf
Feline Selected Protein PD loaf

Feline Selected Protein PD loaf

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

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Sizes available

5.1 ozoz 5.1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

SELECTED PROTEIN

The protein in the diet is provided by pea and duck which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA AND DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.

PRODUCT DETAILS