Feline Selected Protein PR loaf in sauce

Feline Selected Protein PR loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Selected protein

The protein in the diet is provided by peas and rabbit which are rarely associated with adverse food reactions in cats.

Skin barrier

Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help maintain the skin’s natural barrier effect.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids (EPA and DHA) are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025