Feline Selected Protein PR loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by peas and rabbit which are rarely associated with adverse food reactions in cats.
Skin barrier
Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help maintain the skin’s natural barrier effect.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids (EPA and DHA) are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1000 kcal ME/kg; 145 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 9.4%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 79.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, rabbit, rabbit liver, pea flour, vegetable oil, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, fish oil, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, carob bean gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], potassium chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).