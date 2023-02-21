Feline Gastrointestinal Treats
Other food for Cat
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Cat Treats are part of a veterinary-exclusive line of formulas for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities.
Sizes available
1 x 7.7oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Specific nutrients to support digestive health
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken fat, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil,potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium bisulfate, monocalcium phosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)33.0%, Crude Fat (min.)11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)7.3%, Moisture (max.)8.0%.
This diet contains 3475 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 1 kilocalorie ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Feline Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.