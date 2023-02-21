Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Gastrointestinal Treats

Other food for Cat

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Cat Treats are part of a veterinary-exclusive line of formulas for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities.

Sizes available

1 x 7.7oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Specific nutrients to support digestive health

S/O INDEX

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

