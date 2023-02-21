Feline Satiety Treats
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY™ Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET SATIETY™ SUPPORT Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Sizes available
1 x 7.7oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW CALORIE
Only 0.9 kcal per treat to support a healthy weight.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Chicken by-product meal, powdered cellulose, tapioca, wheat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, chicken fat, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, fish oil, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), salt, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)32.0%, Crude Fat (min.)7.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)16.1%, Moisture (max.)8.0%, Glucosamine* (min.)371.25 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 2956 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 0.9 kilocalorie ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY™ Feline Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.