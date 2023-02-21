Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Satiety Treats

Other food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY™ Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET SATIETY™ SUPPORT Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.

Sizes available

1 x 7.7oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LOW CALORIE

Only 0.9 kcal per treat to support a healthy weight.

S/O INDEX

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

