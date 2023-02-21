Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Urinary SO® + Calm thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Urinary tract health

Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calming support

Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.

