Feline URINARY SO + CALM thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINARY TRACT HEALTH
Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.
HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cat’s natural drinking behavior, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content, 3.7% less than Feline Urinary SO thin slices in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.
CALMING SUPPORT
This diet contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.