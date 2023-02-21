Feline Urinary SO® loaf in sauce

Feline Urinary SO® loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for cats with urinary health concerns

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HELPS DISSOLVE STONES

Innovative urinary tract cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE

Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring

BLADDER HEALTH

RSS methodology for cat bladder health lowers the risk of crystal formation

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS

