Feline Urinary SO®
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for adult cats with urinary health concerns
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
HELPS DISSOLVE STONES
Innovative urinary tract cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
BLADDER HEALTH
Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for cat bladder health
HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE
Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health