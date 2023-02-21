Feline Urinary SO®
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for adult cats with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
17.6lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS DISSOLVE STONES
Innovative urinary tract cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
BLADDER HEALTH
Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for cat bladder health
HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE
Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, wheat, salt, powdered cellulose, fish oil, potassium chloride, sodium bisulfate, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, vegetable oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, monocalcium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.26%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.26%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3659 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).