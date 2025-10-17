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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®
Feline Urinary SO®

Feline Urinary SO®

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for adult cats with urinary health concerns

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Sizes available

7.7 lblb 7.7

17.6 lblb 17.6

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

HELPS DISSOLVE STONES

Innovative urinary tract cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

BLADDER HEALTH

Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for cat bladder health

HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE

Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS