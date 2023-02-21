Feline Weight Control loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Weight Control Wet Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for spayed and neutered adult cats with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted levels of highly digestible proteins help cats maintain muscle mass and an ideal weight
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Targeted nutrition promotes healthy digestion with prebiotics to nourish the microbiome
URINARY HEALTH
This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
Calorie content: This diet contains 778 kcal ME/kg; 113 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.71%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, brewers rice flour, salmon, natural flavors, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, calcium carbonate, guar gum, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).