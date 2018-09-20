Pedigree cat

Pure-breed cats only represent a small part of the feline population. The term "pedigree" generally refers to the record of the cat's parentage and ancestry. A pedigree will be registered as a specific breed by one of the main registration bodies for cat breeds, providing a guarantee of conformity to breed characteristics and the cat's lineage.



Should you get a pure-breed cat or not?

There is no right or wrong answer, because it comes down to personal preference. Some people prefer to get a cat from a shelter.

Purebred cats can sometimes be found in shelters and as many breed clubs also run a rescue service for cats of their breed that have become homeless.



Occasionally, breeders will also look for homes for their retired cats, although many breeders prefer keeping their retired breeding cats once they have been neutered.



The choice of a pedigree or non-pedigree will influence the likely source of the cat. While most pure-breed pets are acquired from a breeder, the sources of non-pedigree cats are more varied. The most common sources are an accidental litter from a friend or neighbor, or shelters.



Why choose a pure-breed cat?