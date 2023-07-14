A Curious Experience

The Cat Event of the Summer

At Royal Canin, we believe that the best way to keep cats healthy is to stay curious and learn more about them. So we’re launching A Curious Experience, an event that puts you in your cat’s perspective to help you decode their behavior and see their curious world.

Starting July 22nd at Glencoe Art Festival!

Scroll down to see more locations and find out more about our Stay Curious campaign

Move

Discover what it’s truly like to be a cat with our interactive, Catify VR experience. Learn their most interesting behaviors from how they jump exponential heights to seeing the world in night vision.

Jump

Show off your cat-like agility with our “Jump Like a Cat” photoshoot experience. When you jump, we’ll capture an Instagram worthy action shot that you can share with family and friends.

Play

Embody your feline persona by playing with human-sized cat toys and capturing your creativity at the cat coloring table.

Chat

Chat with Royal Canin Catnoisseurs, our on-site cat experts, to learn more about cats and receive exclusive, free merch and products.

Location and dates:

JULY 22 – 23 | 10AM – 5PM

GLENCOE ART FESTIVAL | GLENCOE, IL

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 | 11AM – 5PM

BLAIN’S FARM AND FLEET | ROMEOVILLE, IL

 

JULY 28 – 30 | 28: 5PM – 10PM; 29 – 30: 12PM – 10PM

WICKER PARK FESTIVAL | WICKER PARK, IL

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 | 11AM – 5PM

ALSIP NURSERY | ST. JOHN, IN

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 | 11AM – 5PM

PET PARADISE SUPERMARKET | FRANKLIN PARK, IL

 

AUGUST 5 – 6 | 10AM – 5PM

WILMETTE ART FAIR | WILMETTE, IL

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 | 11AM – 5PM

BROTHER’S COUNTRY SUPPLY | OTTAWA, IL

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 | 11AM – 5PM

BROTHER’S COUNTRY SUPPLY | MORRIS, IL

 

AUGUST 11 – 13 | 11: 5PM – 10PM; 12 – 13; 12PM – 10PM

EDISON PARK FEST | EDISON PARK, IL

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 | 11AM – 5PM

BLAIN’S FARM AND FLEET | ELGIN, IL

 

AUGUST 19 – 20 | 10:30AM – 3PM

CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW | CHICAGO, IL

 

