American Water Spaniel

The American Water Spaniel is a breed developed in the United States as an all-around hunting dog to retrieve game from skiff or canoes and work ground with relative ease.
American Water Spaniel adult in black and white

About the American Water Spaniel

The demeanor of American Water Spaniels indicates intelligence, a desire to please and friendliness. These energetic, zippy dogs expend a great deal of energy on the hunt, showing eagerness while remaining controllable.

Developed in Wisconsin in the early 19th century, this is a rare breed much appreciated by hunters on the Third Coast, the Great Lakes region.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Intelligent / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Lively

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs little training

