Appenzell Cattle Dog

Traditionally used to drive and guard cattle and other beasts, as well as to protect the farmstead, Appenzellers are also versatile working dogs and outstanding family dogs. They belong to a tricolored, medium-sized, square-shaped breed of dog of good proportions.

Muscular, highly mobile and agile, with a characteristic mischievous expression, these dogs are generally lively, full of high spirits and self-assured. They are fearless but distrustful of strangers. They are famous for being steadfast, but they are also wonderful companions and very receptive.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)