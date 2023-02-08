Ariegeois
While they are famous for hunting hares, Ariegeois are also used on the trail of roe deer and wild boar.
About the Ariegeois
Ariegeois are hard-working dogs with plenty of intelligence and resilience, making them excellent hunting dogs. They have a cheerful, sociable character, underscored by unwavering loyalty.
With the physical characteristics of a scent hound, Ariegeois are famous for their skills and obedience, either alone or in a pack, and their agility on difficult terrain.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Sociable / Resilient / Obedient
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires minimal grooming
Patient with children and other animals
