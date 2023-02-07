Australian Shepherd Dog

Australian Shepherd Dogs are intelligent working dogs with strong herding and guarding instincts. These loyal companions are full of life, with the stamina to work all day.

They are attentive, lively and agile. They are even-tempered and good-natured dogs that may be a little reserved with strangers, but never show aggression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)