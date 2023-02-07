Australian Shepherd Dog
Despite its name, this herding dog was actually first selected by ranchers in the U.S.A. The breed has since become popular across the globe.
About the Australian Shepherd Dog
Australian Shepherd Dogs are intelligent working dogs with strong herding and guarding instincts. These loyal companions are full of life, with the stamina to work all day.
They are attentive, lively and agile. They are even-tempered and good-natured dogs that may be a little reserved with strangers, but never show aggression.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Alert / Agile / Friendly / Resilient / Loyal / Quiet
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great sporting dog
Makes a great family dog
