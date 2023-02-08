Silky Terrier
The Silky Terrier is a compact, fairly low-set dog, but substantial enough to catch and kill house rodents.
About the Silky Terrier
Silky Terriers are native to Sydney, Australia and are closely related to the Yorkshire Terrier. Their coat is fine, flat-lying, and glossy, giving them their name.
Despite their size and refined appearance, these dogs display all of the terrier characteristics, embodying keenness, activity, and soundness. These joyful little dogs make excellent companions thanks to their sociable nature and adaptability.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Australia
Size category: Very Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Enthusiastic / Gentle / Intelligent
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
Suitable for small homes
