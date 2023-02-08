Silky Terrier

The Silky Terrier is a compact, fairly low-set dog, but substantial enough to catch and kill house rodents.
Silky Terrier adult in black and white

About the Silky Terrier

Silky Terriers are native to Sydney, Australia and are closely related to the Yorkshire Terrier. Their coat is fine, flat-lying, and glossy, giving them their name.

Despite their size and refined appearance, these dogs display all of the terrier characteristics, embodying keenness, activity, and soundness. These joyful little dogs make excellent companions thanks to their sociable nature and adaptability.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Australia

Size category: Very Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Lively / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Enthusiastic / Gentle / Intelligent  

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
Suitable for small homes

Like & share this page