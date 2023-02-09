Border Terrier

Borders are undoubtedly all terrier. Nothing frightens these proud little dogs.

About the Border Terrier

Solidly built, well-balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed has all the behavioral traits of a working dog.

Prior to being recognized by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves, and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed's character.

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Playful

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Needs little training

