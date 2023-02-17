Gascony-type French Pointer

These noble-looking pointers are powerful, but in no way heavy, robust and strong limbed. The females are finer. Their skin is supple and fairly loose. The French Pointer comes in two different types: the large Gascony type and the small Pyrenees type.

They originally came from south-west France and the central Pyreneans respectively, where they remained pure types. In recent decades they have become the most popular of the French pointers and the original brown Pointer is said to be the ancestor of most European pointers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)