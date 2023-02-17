Gascony-type French Pointer
About the Gascony-type French Pointer
These noble-looking pointers are powerful, but in no way heavy, robust and strong limbed. The females are finer. Their skin is supple and fairly loose. The French Pointer comes in two different types: the large Gascony type and the small Pyrenees type.
They originally came from south-west France and the central Pyreneans respectively, where they remained pure types. In recent decades they have become the most popular of the French pointers and the original brown Pointer is said to be the ancestor of most European pointers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs little training
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page