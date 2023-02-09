Briquet Griffon Vendeen

Briquet Griffon Vendeens are fast, fine-nosed dogs that are prepared to follow their mark into bramble bushes. They are very nimble in undulating terrain, tracking with their nose in the wind.

About the Briquet Griffon Vendeen

Dogs of this robust breed show a great deal of initiative and stamina. They must be able to pick up a cold trail, start game and drive. These are enthusiastic hunters that need a firm hand. This receptive and very determined medium-sized griffon is rather stocky and well-proportioned.

It is the only breed to have kept the "Briquet" name, which means medium-sized dog. The Count of Elva began a controlled breeding program before World War I to produce a smaller, improved version of the Great Griffon Vendeen.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Lively / Friendly / Resilient / Independent / Intelligent

Key facts

Training should start early
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires moderate grooming
