Catalonian Sheepdog
About the Catalonian Sheepdog
As a native of the Spanish Pyrenees, Catalonian Sheepdogs have colonized the whole of the Catalonian countryside. Their medium size, beautiful coat, intelligence and great loyalty make them ideal companion dogs. Catalonian Sheepdogs excel at driving herds, because as well as following the herdsman's instructions they will often shepherd the herd with inborn skill to ensure that individuals do not become separated.
Their great bravery and courage make them just as suited to guarding. Understated, lively and intelligent, not to mention hardy and pleasant, Catalonian Sheepdogs are very devoted to both their herdsman and their herd, but will not approach strangers.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Assertive / Confident / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Sociable / Resilient / Hard-working
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
