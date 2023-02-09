The French Tricolor Hound is a happy blend of the Great Anglo-French Tricolor, Poitevin Hound and Billy dog breeds. The aim was to produce a hound with less English blood to hunt deer and wild boar in packs.

These are large pack hounds with an elegant, muscular appearance. The French Tricolor Hound make strong athletes that perform at a very high level.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)