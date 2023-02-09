Chinese Crested Dog

This little dog will never go unnoticed, especially the "Powderpuff" variety with a distinctive, long coat.
Chinese Crested Dog adult in black and white

About the Chinese Crested Dog

Chinese Crested Dogs are very affectionate and close to their family. Quiet and attentive, they alternate between moments of calm and bouts of activity.

Chinese Crested Dogs come in two different types: the fine-boned "deer" type and the more heavy-boned "cobby" type.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: China
Size category: Very Small
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Lively / Friendly / Confident

Key facts

Suitable for small homes
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training

