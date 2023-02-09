English Cocker Spaniel

English Cocker Spaniels are affectionate and gentle with those they know. Cheerful, vigorous and well balanced, English Cocker Spaniels are the best known and most widespread of the spaniels.

These short, compact dogs are noted for their happy disposition. They are adaptable dogs who settle well into the family home and make excellent companions for active owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)