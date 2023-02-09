English Cocker Spaniel
Naturally cheerful, English Cocker Spaniels are active dogs, especially on a trail.
About the English Cocker Spaniel
English Cocker Spaniels are affectionate and gentle with those they know. Cheerful, vigorous and well balanced, English Cocker Spaniels are the best known and most widespread of the spaniels.
These short, compact dogs are noted for their happy disposition. They are adaptable dogs who settle well into the family home and make excellent companions for active owners.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Friendly / Confident / Gentle / Loving
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Friendly / Confident / Gentle / Loving
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Enjoys training
Makes a great family dog
Enjoys training
Makes a great family dog
Like & share this page