English Cocker Spaniel

Naturally cheerful, English Cocker Spaniels are active dogs, especially on a trail.
English Cocker Spaniel adult in black and white

About the English Cocker Spaniel

English Cocker Spaniels are affectionate and gentle with those they know. Cheerful, vigorous and well balanced, English Cocker Spaniels are the best known and most widespread of the spaniels.

These short, compact dogs are noted for their happy disposition. They are adaptable dogs who settle well into the family home and make excellent companions for active owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Friendly / Confident / Gentle / Loving

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Enjoys training
Makes a great family dog

