English Foxhound
As their name suggests, English Foxhounds have always been used to hunt foxes, working in tandem with the huntsmen on horseback.
About the English Foxhound
English Foxhounds are powerful, well-balanced and clean-cut dogs that are archetypical of all large European hounds.
Bursting with energy and stamina, which allows them to run for hours at a time, these dogs were born to hunt, but they are nevertheless friendly and not aggressive.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Confident / Friendly / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Sociable / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
Patient with children and other animals
