Giant Schnauzer
Giant Schnauzers are good natured, well-balanced, and undyingly loyal dogs.
About the Giant Schnauzer
Giant Schnauzers have become known as big, strong dogs, stocky rather than slim, with wiry hair. Effective alert and guard dogs, these elegant animals naturally command a great deal of respect.
Their well-developed senses, natural intelligence, and suitability to training make them very good companions, athletes, and workers. This is especially true when you put their strength, stamina, and speed in the mix.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Even-tempered / Loyal / Intelligent / Resilient / Confident / Lively
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
