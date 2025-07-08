Dog Breed Sizes: Finding the Right Fit
When it comes to identifying your ideal dog, choosing the right breed size is a key factor.
Whether you're considering an extra-small Pomeranian, a large Afghan Hound, or an extra-large Great Dane, size matters when it comes to dogs. From their general health and life expectancy to energy level and temperament, sizing up the right breed is crucial as you choose your future canine companion. Remember, puppies look small but may grow up to 90kg in the adult stage. That's why it's critical to find out the potential adult weight of the puppy.
Welcoming a dog into your life brings immeasurable joy, but it also comes with significant responsibilities. Each dog breed is unique, yet common care practices—including regular exercise, the right nutrition and mental stimulation—will help ensure their well-being.
Remember, choosing your dog is a two-way street, where their needs have to match yours and vice versa.
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Sizing up your Future Companion
Dogs are commonly classified into size categories based on their height and weight. Here, we give an overview of the different dog breed sizes, as well as some of their characteristics, including all-important health considerations, that will help you identify your ideal dog.
What is considered a ‘large dog’?
What makes your dog a ‘large dog’? Well, their size for starters. There are a few general rules for this category.
Weight
On average, large dogs weigh between 55-97 lbs and giant dog breeds weigh 99 lbs or more
Fun Facts
1. Size
Despite their size, large dogs can be playful and affectionate companions.
2. Characteristics
They tend to be patient, tolerant, and gentle, making them perfect playmates for kids, although it’s best to supervise any dog around small children.
3. Energy level
Many bigger or giant dogs have high energy levels and require regular and sometimes vigorous physical activity. They can make great companions for jogging and hiking. Just make sure you can keep up with them!
4. Orthopedic Issues
Because of their weight and additional stress on their joints, larger breeds can be more prone to orthopedic issues such as dysplasia and osteoarthritis.
5. Nutrition
Proper nutrition, exercise and preventive care are important for maintaining joint health in larger dogs.
6. Loyalty
Many believe that large and extra large dog breeds are fiercely loyal and protective of their owners, and excellent family guardians. This can absolutely be true. However, all dogs have their own character, no matter their size or breed—and that includes some large dogs who will not guard your home.
A Closer Look at Large Dog Breeds
Labrador Retrievers
Known for their friendly demeanor, these outgoing and sociable dogs are equally comfortable in active households and as support animals. They also come in sizes that would be considered a medium-sized dog breed.
Dalmatian
These energetic, loyal, active dogs have stunning markings, and are always ready for adventure with their owners.
German Shepherd
These courageous, agile working dogs have an intelligent look about them and are known for their obedience, strength and agility.
Golden Retriever
Exuberant and vivacious with a gentle temperament, these dogs tend to be a truly sociable breed, eager to receive and reciprocate your affection. They also exist in smaller, medium-breed sizes.
Greyhound
Graceful and tall (though not heavy) with a quiet disposition, they can be low-maintenance dogs once their exercise needs are met, relaxing with their owners when they’re not sprinting at speeds of up to 45 mph.
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Agile and lively, but reserved and even-tempered, Ridgebacks make great family dogs and can be protective guard dogs as well, once they are trained. Of course, never leave any dog unattended with a small child.
Not Too Big, Not Too Small: Medium Dog Breeds
Medium dog breeds strike a perfect balance between being sturdy enough for play and gentle enough for interaction. They enjoy regular walks, playtime, and other activities, and can make excellent family pets once they are properly trained and socialized. As with any other size dog, your lifestyle and the size of your home should definitely come into play when selecting a potential new canine family member.
Weight
On average, medium-sized dogs weigh between 24 to 55 lbs
Fun Facts
1. A Happy Medium
Medium-sized dogs often have a balanced blend of traits from both small and large breeds.
2. A Balance of Gentleness & Playfulness
They are not as compact and delicate as smaller breeds, nor as robust and bulky as larger breeds.
3. Highly Adaptable
They adapt well to various living environments and different-sized homes.
4. Exercise and Mental Stimulation
Like all dogs, they require regular exercise and mental stimulation to stay healthy and thrive.
A Closer Look at Medium Dog Breeds
English Cocker Spaniels
Due to their gentle and affectionate demeanor, they tend to get along well with kids if adequately socialized and trained. They should learn quickly, as they’re also highly intelligent dogs.
Border Collie
Known for their exceptional herding abilities and eagerness to work, these highly intelligent dogs thrive on mental and physical stimulation, making them great companions for active owners.
Brittany Spaniel
Lively and agile dogs with a gentle and friendly disposition. Brittany Spaniels love outdoor activities and would be happy to join you on any adventure.
Poodle
These elegant and intelligent dogs come in many sizes, from small to large, and are highly trainable. They are also known for their friendly and sophisticated nature. Poodles can become a loving part of any family.
Welsh Corgi
These medium-sized dogs are also available in small sizes too, and have an enthusiastic nature. Corgis are devoted to their owner and always eager to participate in activities with their families.
Small breeds, big personalities
Small dog breeds can bring big benefits when it comes to companionship. Known for their cuddly and lap-loving nature, small dogs are well-suited for urban living and can thrive in apartments or homes with limited outdoor space. Some smaller dogs, while petite, more than make up for their size with exuberant, bigger-dog temperaments.
Weight
On average, extra small breeds weigh less than 8 lbs and small breeds weigh between 11 and 22 lbs
Fun Facts
1. Long Lifespan
Small-breed dogs have longer lifespans on average compared to larger breeds.
2. Less Food Consumption
Smaller dogs generally consume less food compared to larger breeds, resulting in lower food expenses.
3. Less Exercise
Compared to larger breeds, small dogs tend to require less exercise, making them perfect for individuals or families with a less active lifestyle or limited mobility.
4. Easy to Transport
Small dogs are generally easier to transport in carriers and more convenient to take with you on outings and trips.
A Closer Look at Small Dog Breeds
Long-haired Chihuahuas
One of the smallest dog breeds, chihuahuas are known for their extra-small size and big personalities. They are often loyal and make great companions for individuals or families once trained. They may not be suitable for homes with toddlers, however, as they could inadvertently crush or hurt this mini breed.
Border Terrier
Small but full of character, Border Terriers are affectionate and energetic dogs. They are fearless and make excellent watchdogs, always alert to their surroundings.
Pomeranian
Lively and alert, these are small dogs with big personalities. Pomeranians are confident and intelligent, making them quick learners and delightful entertainers.
West Highland White Terrier
Confident and spirited, West Highland White Terriers, or Westies, are affectionate and independent dogs. They love exploring their surroundings.
Size is Just One Factor
Whether it's a small French Bulldog or a large Old English Sheepdog, each dog is an individual, so be open to finding the right fit beyond breed. Explore adoption options at local shelters or rescue organizations, keeping your eyes—and mind—open to a dog that needs a good home, but may be a size or breed you hadn’t considered, or known about. Many mixed-breed dogs can make wonderful companions as well.
Proper research, thoughtful consideration, and patience will help you find the perfect dog for your family, whatever the breed or size.
For more information on specific dog breed sizes, take a look at our dog breed size chart and dog breed weight chart
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