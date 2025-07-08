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HomeDogsBreedsDog Breed Sizes: Finding the Right Fit

Dog Breed Sizes: Finding the Right Fit

When it comes to identifying your ideal dog, choosing the right breed size is a key factor.

Whether you're considering an extra-small Pomeranian, a large Afghan Hound, or an extra-large Great Dane, size matters when it comes to dogs. From their general health and life expectancy to energy level and temperament, sizing up the right breed is crucial as you choose your future canine companion. Remember, puppies look small but may grow up to 90kg in the adult stage. That's why it's critical to find out the potential adult weight of the puppy.

Welcoming a dog into your life brings immeasurable joy, but it also comes with significant responsibilities. Each dog breed is unique, yet common care practices—including regular exercise, the right nutrition and mental stimulation—will help ensure their well-being.

Remember, choosing your dog is a two-way street, where their needs have to match yours and vice versa.

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Pembroke welsh corgi puppy with german shepherd dog in autumn

Sizing up your Future Companion

Dogs are commonly classified into size categories based on their height and weight. Here, we give an overview of the different dog breed sizes, as well as some of their characteristics, including all-important health considerations, that will help you identify your ideal dog.

 

What is considered a ‘large dog’?

What makes your dog a ‘large dog’? Well, their size for starters. There are a few general rules for this category.

Weight

On average, large dogs weigh between 55-97 lbs and giant dog breeds weigh 99 lbs or more

Despite their size, large dogs can be playful and affectionate companions.

They tend to be patient, tolerant, and gentle, making them perfect playmates for kids, although it’s best to supervise any dog around small children.

Many bigger or giant dogs have high energy levels and require regular and sometimes vigorous physical activity. They can make great companions for jogging and hiking. Just make sure you can keep up with them!

Because of their weight and additional stress on their joints, larger breeds can be more prone to orthopedic issues such as dysplasia and osteoarthritis.

Proper nutrition, exercise and preventive care are important for maintaining joint health in larger dogs.

Many believe that large and extra large dog breeds are fiercely loyal and protective of their owners, and excellent family guardians. This can absolutely be true. However, all dogs have their own character, no matter their size or breed—and that includes some large dogs who will not guard your home.

 

A Closer Look at Large Dog Breeds


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Labrador Retrievers

Known for their friendly demeanor, these outgoing and sociable dogs are equally comfortable in active households and as support animals. They also come in sizes that would be considered a medium-sized dog breed.

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Dalmatian

These energetic, loyal, active dogs have stunning markings, and are always ready for adventure with their owners.

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German Shepherd

These courageous, agile working dogs have an intelligent look about them and are known for their obedience, strength and agility.

German shepherd dog playing in autumn
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Golden Retriever

Exuberant and vivacious with a gentle temperament, these dogs tend to be a truly sociable breed, eager to receive and reciprocate your affection. They also exist in smaller, medium-breed sizes.

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Greyhound

Graceful and tall (though not heavy) with a quiet disposition, they can be low-maintenance dogs once their exercise needs are met, relaxing with their owners when they’re not sprinting at speeds of up to 45 mph.

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Rhodesian Ridgeback

Agile and lively, but reserved and even-tempered, Ridgebacks make great family dogs and can be protective guard dogs as well, once they are trained. Of course, never leave any dog unattended with a small child.

rhodesian-ridgeback-dog

 Learn more about everything related to choosing, owning and caring for large dog breeds in our deep dive. Explore the large dog breed library here:

 

Learn More

Not Too Big, Not Too Small: Medium Dog Breeds

Medium dog breeds strike a perfect balance between being sturdy enough for play and gentle enough for interaction. They enjoy regular walks, playtime, and other activities, and can make excellent family pets once they are properly trained and socialized. As with any other size dog, your lifestyle and the size of your home should definitely come into play when selecting a potential new canine family member.

Weight

On average, medium-sized dogs weigh between 24 to 55 lbs

Medium-sized dogs often have a balanced blend of traits from both small and large breeds.

They are not as compact and delicate as smaller breeds, nor as robust and bulky as larger breeds.

They adapt well to various living environments and different-sized homes.

Like all dogs, they require regular exercise and mental stimulation to stay healthy and thrive.

 

A Closer Look at Medium Dog Breeds


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English Cocker Spaniels

Due to their gentle and affectionate demeanor, they tend to get along well with kids if adequately socialized and trained. They should learn quickly, as they’re also highly intelligent dogs.

red english cocker spaniel puppy sitting outdoors by a wall
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Border Collie

Known for their exceptional herding abilities and eagerness to work, these highly intelligent dogs thrive on mental and physical stimulation, making them great companions for active owners.

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Brittany Spaniel

Lively and agile dogs with a gentle and friendly disposition. Brittany Spaniels love outdoor activities and would be happy to join you on any adventure.

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Poodle

These elegant and intelligent dogs come in many sizes, from small to large, and are highly trainable. They are also known for their friendly and sophisticated nature. Poodles can become a loving part of any family.

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Welsh Corgi

These medium-sized dogs are also available in small sizes too, and have an enthusiastic nature. Corgis are devoted to their owner and always eager to participate in activities with their families.

welsh-corgi-pembroke-puppy

Learn more about everything related to choosing, owning and caring for medium-sized dog breeds in our deep dive. Explore our medium-sized dog breed library here:

 

Learn More

Small breeds, big personalities

Small dog breeds can bring big benefits when it comes to companionship. Known for their cuddly and lap-loving nature, small dogs are well-suited for urban living and can thrive in apartments or homes with limited outdoor space. Some smaller dogs, while petite, more than make up for their size with exuberant, bigger-dog temperaments.

Weight

On average, extra small breeds weigh less than 8 lbs and small breeds weigh between 11 and 22 lbs

Small-breed dogs have longer lifespans on average compared to larger breeds.

Smaller dogs generally consume less food compared to larger breeds, resulting in lower food expenses.

Compared to larger breeds, small dogs tend to require less exercise, making them perfect for individuals or families with a less active lifestyle or limited mobility.

Small dogs are generally easier to transport in carriers and more convenient to take with you on outings and trips.

 

A Closer Look at Small Dog Breeds


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Long-haired Chihuahuas

One of the smallest dog breeds, chihuahuas are known for their extra-small size and big personalities. They are often loyal and make great companions for individuals or families once trained. They may not be suitable for homes with toddlers, however, as they could inadvertently crush or hurt this mini breed.

Longhair chihuahua portrait, standing in a garden
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Border Terrier

Small but full of character, Border Terriers are affectionate and energetic dogs. They are fearless and make excellent watchdogs, always alert to their surroundings.

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Pomeranian

Lively and alert, these are small dogs with big personalities. Pomeranians are confident and intelligent, making them quick learners and delightful entertainers.

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West Highland White Terrier

Confident and spirited, West Highland White Terriers, or Westies, are affectionate and independent dogs. They love exploring their surroundings.

adult-west-highland-white-terrier

Learn more about everything related to choosing, owning and caring for small dog breeds in our deep dive. Explore the world of small dogs here:

 

Learn More

Size is Just One Factor

Whether it's a small French Bulldog or a large Old English Sheepdog, each dog is an individual, so be open to finding the right fit beyond breed. Explore adoption options at local shelters or rescue organizations, keeping your eyes—and mind—open to a dog that needs a good home, but may be a size or breed you hadn’t considered, or known about. Many mixed-breed dogs can make wonderful companions as well.

Proper research, thoughtful consideration, and patience will help you find the perfect dog for your family, whatever the breed or size.

For more information on specific dog breed sizes, take a look at our dog breed size chart and dog breed weight chart

 

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