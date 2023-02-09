Hanoverian Hound

Just by looking at them, you know that Hanoverian Hounds have a big appetite for work. These are well-proportioned, powerful dogs. The broad, deep chest is able to accommodate the big lungs needed to take part in long, tiring pursuits.

Hanoverian Hounds have a lightly wrinkled forehead and lively dark eyes, producing an oh-so-typical serious gaze. The coat is predominantly red, ranging from light fawn to dark brindle, even sometimes appearing almost black.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)