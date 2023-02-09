Irish Setter

Distinguished, with a friendly, alert expression, Irish Setters catch the eye of their admirers with their distinctive red coat.
About the Irish Setter

Irish Setters are fast and athletic dogs who have grown in popularity thanks to their lively, intelligent, energetic, affectionate, and loyal nature.

Originally bred as gun dogs in their native country, Irish Setters are now popular family dogs across the world, making excellent companions for adults and children alike.

Breed Specifics

Country: Ireland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Enthusiastic / Intelligent / Lively / Loving / Loyal / Resilient / Hard-working

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
