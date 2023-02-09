Irish Setter
Distinguished, with a friendly, alert expression, Irish Setters catch the eye of their admirers with their distinctive red coat.
About the Irish Setter
Irish Setters are fast and athletic dogs who have grown in popularity thanks to their lively, intelligent, energetic, affectionate, and loyal nature.
Originally bred as gun dogs in their native country, Irish Setters are now popular family dogs across the world, making excellent companions for adults and children alike.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Ireland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Enthusiastic / Intelligent / Lively / Loving / Loyal / Resilient / Hard-working
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
