Istrian Wirehaired Hound

Istrian Wirehaired Hounds are specialized in hares and foxes, although they can also be employed as a bloodhound. Physically, they are well suited to the terrain of the Istrian peninsula.

Soft, docile, calm, and very close to their owners, these Croatian hounds are made to hunt. The long and bristly coat is snow-white, with lemon-orange markings and bushy eyebrows. They have a severe, somber expression, and strong voices.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)