Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terriers are packed full of personality and character, and can out-run and exhaust dogs of a much larger size. As such they need a great deal of exercise and stimulation every day.

Jack Russell Terriers are often a popular breed with horse owners as many of these terriers love nothing better than busying themselves around the stables and keeping up with the horse riders when they go out.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)