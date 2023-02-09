Jagd Terrier

After World War I, a number of hunters resigned from the large Fox Terrier Club to devote themselves to breeding a black and tan hunting dog specialized in hunting underground, the Jagd Terrier.

About the Jagd Terrier

Jagd Terriers are perfect working terriers. Still essentially bred by hunters, these versatile dogs are especially suited to hunting underground and as flushing dogs.

They are brave, diligent, and tenacious, full of life and reliable. Compact and well proportioned, Jagd Terriers are sociable and obedient animals that are neither aggressive nor fearful.

Breed Specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Assertive / Determined / Loyal / Loving

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Patient with children and other animals
Requires minimal grooming
