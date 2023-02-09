Kishu

The aim in creating the breed was to produce a Japanese dog with recognized hunting qualities that was clean and easy to train.

About the Kishu

Kishus are medium-sized, well-proportioned, very muscular dogs of remarkable stamina. These noble, dignified, natural dogs are loyal, docile, and very alert. They carry their ears pricked and their tail rolled or sickle-shaped. Compact, robust, and well-boned.

Currently, white coats may be found in this breed and have been seen to be the most popular color. These dogs are used for hunting, now mainly wild boar, but at one time also deer. The breed took on the name of the region where it was bred.

Breed Specifics

Country: Japan
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Loyal / Calm

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Training should start early
