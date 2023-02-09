Kishus are medium-sized, well-proportioned, very muscular dogs of remarkable stamina. These noble, dignified, natural dogs are loyal, docile, and very alert. They carry their ears pricked and their tail rolled or sickle-shaped. Compact, robust, and well-boned.

Currently, white coats may be found in this breed and have been seen to be the most popular color. These dogs are used for hunting, now mainly wild boar, but at one time also deer. The breed took on the name of the region where it was bred.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)