Lhasa Apso

Although small, Lhasa Apsos are assertive dogs that do not allow themselves to be bossed about. Their alert nature means they readily let intruders know they are around.

Lhasa Apsos are terriers in everything but name, particularly when it comes to their inquisitive, confident, and sociable nature. The word terrier doesn't appear in their name to avoid confusion with Tibetan Terriers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)