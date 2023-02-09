The Petit is a smaller version of the Grand Bleu de Gascogne that has existed as long as its larger sibling, bred to go after small game. Overall, the breed is medium-sized, well proportioned and distinguished. As well as their hunting role, the Petit Bleu de Gascogne is a loving and obedient dog who settles well into most households.

There is generally a black patch on each side of the head, covering the ears, surrounding the eyes, and ending at the cheeks.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)