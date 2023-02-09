Polish Hound
About the Polish Hound
Polish Hounds are powerful dogs with an extraordinary nose and great perseverance that is much appreciated by Polish hunters. They use their deep, melodic voice to keep in touch on the hunt. This outstanding hunter is also an excellent family dog, easy to maintain, devoted to the household, and wary of strangers.
In the past, the Polish Hounds were used mainly for hunting hares, foxes, roe deer, and wild boar, as well as flushing wild ducks from rushes during duck hunting. Nowadays, since hunting hares with dogs is prohibited in most of Poland, Polish Hounds are used only for hunting wild boar and foxes throughout the country.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 13-14 years
Loving / Gentle / Loyal / Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs a lot of training
Requires minimal grooming
