Pomeranians are well known for their beautiful coats, made to stand up by a thick undercoat. Particularly impressive is their strong, mane-like collar round the neck (ruff) and the bushy tail carried boldly over the back to complete the silhouette. The foxy head with alert eyes and the small, pointed, closely set ears give Pomeranians their unique, characteristically cheeky look.



Pomeranians are always attentive, lively, and exceptionally devoted to their owner. They learn quickly which makes them easy to train. Despite their tiny size, this breed has kept the intelligence and mental strength of their Nordic ancestors, so it's important to set the right limits from the beginning. The Pomeranian's companionable and cheerful character makes them the ideal companion, family dog, and watch dog for the home.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)