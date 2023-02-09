Porcelaine

Porcelaines

are sturdy hounds originally bred in the

Franche-Comté

region of eastern France, which

is why they are known as the

Franche-Comté

Dog

in their native country

. Their white coat makes these very distinguished dogs easy to spot from a distance.

Although widely known for their hunting instincts, these sociable

dogs make loving companions for active owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)