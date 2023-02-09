Portuguese Water Dog

Portuguese Water Dogs have webbed feet, making them exceptional swimmers, and their strong senses of sight and smell have helped to make them invaluable companions of fishermen.

About the Portuguese Water Dog

Portuguese Water Dogs are robust, intelligent dogs with a tight, curly coat and a strong desire to work.

As extraordinary swimmers and divers, Portuguese Water Dogs are famous among fishermen, not only out helping at sea, but guarding their boats and other property. On board, they follow the action attentively, jumping in and even diving deeper to retrieve any fish that manage to slip the hook or net.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Portugal
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Intelligent / Obedient / Friendly / Loving / Lively

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Gentle with children
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page