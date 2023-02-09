Portuguese Water Dog

Portuguese Water Dogs are robust, intelligent dogs with a tight, curly coat and a strong desire to work.

As extraordinary swimmers and divers, Portuguese Water Dogs are famous among fishermen, not only out helping at sea, but guarding their boats and other property. On board, they follow the action attentively, jumping in and even diving deeper to retrieve any fish that manage to slip the hook or net.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)