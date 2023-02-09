Pudelpointer

Pudelpointers are even-tempered, calm, and controlled dogs with a well-developed hunting instinct. They will never shy away from game or be startled by gunfire.

Although poodles were only used in the establishment of the foundation breeding stock, their hunting skills are preserved in the present-day breed. By associating them with the pointer's exceptional aptitude on the plain - a fine nose even at long distances, the ability to quickly search an extensive area, firm pointing - it was possible to produce a versatile hunting dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)