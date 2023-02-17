Russo-European Laika

This was the last of the three Laika breeds to be recognized. It's also the smallest, although it is prized by hunters as a versatile breed, especially on the trail of the many bears and wolves in its native Siberia.

About the Russo-European Laika

Russo-European Laikas are medium-sized, clean-cut, robust dogs with solid bones and well-developed muscles. Since the 1940's they have been overwhelmingly bred for hunting, with complementary qualities to the other two Laika breeds.

They will not be happy with a sedentary life, requiring lots of daily exercise to use up their incredible energy. As such, this breed is best suited to active owners who spend plenty of time outdoors.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Russia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Independent / Resilient / Even-tempered

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page