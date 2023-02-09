Schipperke
About the Schipperke
Schipperkes are small sheepdogs that are nevertheless solidly built. Their coat is very distinctive, with straight hair forming ruff, mane, and frills. Their fine features, together with their shepherd dog curiosity and their size, explain their great popularity well beyond Belgium.
These outstanding little dogs are brimming with affection for their families, but can be standoffish with strangers, making them popular watch and guard dogs.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Lively / Agile / Alert / Protective / Gentle
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Gentle with children
