Schipperke

Active and agile, tireless and always interested in what's going on, they will express themselves with a high-pitched bark whenever they require attention.

About the Schipperke

Schipperkes are small sheepdogs that are nevertheless solidly built. Their coat is very distinctive, with straight hair forming ruff, mane, and frills. Their fine features, together with their shepherd dog curiosity and their size, explain their great popularity well beyond Belgium.

These outstanding little dogs are brimming with affection for their families, but can be standoffish with strangers, making them popular watch and guard dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Belgium
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Lively / Agile / Alert / Protective / Gentle

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Gentle with children
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page