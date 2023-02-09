These good-natured dogs are never suspicious or nervous, carrying themselves with dignity. While they look like rough-coated greyhounds but bigger, with larger bones, Scottish Deerhounds are great companions, outstanding hunters, and equally skilled runners.

Historically, there have always been rough-coated sighthounds in Scotland. Crossbreeding and selection have fashioned the Scottish Deerhound, which is now an emblematic breed in Scotland.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)