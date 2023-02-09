The Spanish Greyhound, or Galgos, are believed to be among the ancestors of the Greyhound. They can also be found in a rough-coated variety, with harder hair that can vary in length and tends to form a beard and moustache, as well as eyebrows and a tuft on the top of the head.

These are serious, aloof dogs that expend much energy and show great vivacity on the hunt. Despite this, in the home they are gentle, quiet dogs who get on well with children and other pets.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)