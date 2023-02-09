Swedish Elkhound
About the Swedish Elkhound
Also known as the Jämthund, the Swedish Elkhound is a large, powerful dog. Despite this, they are calm and sociable dogs who make excellent companions for experienced owners.
These dogs are bred to be somewhat independent by nature, so they require owners who can assert themselves as the "alpha" of the house and teach this breed to manage their strength and protective nature.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Lively / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Hard-working / Obedient
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
