Tatra Shepherd Dog

Tatra Shepherd Dogs are born to guard. Even when they seem to be asleep, they are primed to respond at the slightest entreaty with astonishing speed and vigor.

About the Tatra Shepherd Dog

Tatras are herders and watchdogs with an imposing attitude and attractive appearance that make them much-loved companions. The first standard in 1938 highlighted these aptitudes. Their dense coat allows them to thrive in extreme climates.

Podhalans are strong, compact dogs that exude power and mobility. At first look, these strong animals can be reminiscent of another big white breed, the Kuvasz, but on closer inspection the Pole differs from the Hungarian in many areas, not least its commanding head.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Poland
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Calm / Confident / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Sociable

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Training should start early
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page