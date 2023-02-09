Wirehaired Vizsla
About the Wirehaired Vizsla
Vizslas are attached to their owner, conscious of their worth, receptive and easy to train, but don't do well with rough treatment. They maintain contact with their owner, searching with passion and perseverance, employing their excellent nose and perfect pointing skills.
Vizslas are commonly used as therapy dogs thanks to their intelligent and patient nature. That being said, they require a lot of exercise due to their high energy levels. This makes them very well suited to many canine sports.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Lively / Loving / Intelligent / Confident / Enthusiastic / Determined
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
