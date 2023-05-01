Discover the secrets of your dog's DNA

Using the latest science, this test scans your dog’s DNA, both for ancestry information and specific genetic markers. Your veterinarian can use this information to create a custom health and wellness plan based on your dog’s genetic code.

A ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ will:

Determine the breeds that make up your dog, comparing your dog’s DNA to the unique genetic signatures of more than 250 breeds, types and varieties of dogs.

Help create a proactive plan for your dog’s health care with more than 130 genetic mutation tests including MDR1 for drug sensitivity.

Predict your dog’s likely adult weight and size, providing a benchmark you can use to ensure your dog stays at a healthy weight.

Offer precise nutritional guidelines and feeding recommendations based on your dog's breed make-up.

Royal Canin Genetic Health Analysis Video

The science is complex, but the process is simple

Your veterinarian draws a small, painless blood sample. Veterinarian activates online and mails the sample to the lab. The sample arrives at our lab, where it is processed and analyzed.

After 2-3 weeks, a report is sent to your veterinarian. Meet with your veterinarian and decide together on a health and wellness plan for your dog.

The high accuracy of the ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ and the information on specific genetic mutations require a blood test, which must be performed by a veterinarian. You should work with your veterinarian to develop a custom health and wellness plan based on the report’s findings.
Following is a link to more detailed information about the individual disease and mutation tests run on each dog as well as a list of all the breeds tested for in the Royal Canin® Genetic Health Analysis™ test.

Link: http://marsveterinary.force.com/royalcaningha/

Once our lab receives the dog’s blood sample, it undergoes extensive analysis. Our proprietary algorithm involves more than 18,000,000 comparisons against more than 250 different breeds and over 1800 genetic markers. Once the analysis is completed, we generate two reports: a general overview of the results for the pet owner, and a more detailed, medically-focused report for your veterinarian. Once you receive the reports, you should schedule a consultation with your veterinarian to review the report.

As opposed to over-the-counter DNA tests for dogs, ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ is sold exclusively through veterinary clinics. While both types of tests give information about breed mix and optimal weight predictions, the blood test gives additional information about health conditions that the dog may be pre-disposed to as well as nutritional guidelines based on the dog’s breed mix.

Kit statuses are only available through our Gateway veterinary portal. You will need to contact your veterinarian to get the status of your dog’s sample. Once a completed report is generated, you and your veterinarian will receive an email notification and a link to view your reports. Please keep in mind that tests may take up to 3 weeks from the time a sample is sent to the laboratory to generate results.

It will take approximately two to three weeks from the time the sample is received at the lab to process the dog’s blood sample and send the reports. To check the status of the analysis, contact our Technical Services team at 1(800) 592-6687.

ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ tests for a predisposition to various health conditions. This information is highly technical and can be interpreted best by a medical professional. If there were any health conditions flagged, we would have provide information to your veterinarian with detailed information about the results, and resources for further testing. If necessary, any concerns that come up based on the results would come from your veterinarian.

Every mutation is different; some are highly predictive of disease, and some are dependent on other factors, such as the breeds involved, or the influence of other genes, the environment, and even diet. If a positive mutation is found, it is very important that you talk to your veterinarian about their recommendations for monitoring, treatment, or possible further diagnostic testing.

All breed determinations are made by our proprietary computer algorithm that performs more than 18,000,000 calculations of each tested dog’s DNA. The algorithm scans more than 1800 genetic markers that have been collected and looks for matches to breed signatures, then provides a marker-by-marker certainty score for each breed match.

We are constantly validating our testing for accuracy. This includes repeated testing of a dog’s blood sample and review by independent third party specialists, geneticists and leading authorities on canine genetics. In each stage of DNA testing, the ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ is run at Geneseek, a USDA-accredited laboratory, to ensure proper quality control.

We are constantly making upgrades and updates to our algorithm as well as our reference database of purebred dogs. If a family line was not previously well represented, the algorithm would not be able to detect it. Also, improvements in sample quality can cause results to vary.

No, the results of this test are meant for your general knowledge and to aid a consultation with your veterinarian, results cannot be used to register a dog with the AKC.

With over 250 breeds, types and varieties in our database, we would expect the algorithm would be looking at related breeds within that database and that the final tree would include closely related breeds.

 The Genetic Health Analysis™ test was developed using pure breeds primarily from those found on the American Kennel club and The Kennel Club (UK) registry lists. If your dog was imported from a country other than Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, or mainland U.S., or you suspect that your dog’s ancestors are from outside these countries, his breed ancestry may not be well represented in our database.

Genetic Health Analysis is not intended to be used by regulatory or animal control officials to determine whether a particular breed is legislated or banned in a particular community. Nor is Genetic Health Analysis intended to be used in any judicial proceedings.

For inquiries regarding your results, please contact our Technical Services team at 1(800) 592-6687, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Central Time, Monday – Friday.

