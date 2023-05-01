Discover the secrets of your dog's DNA
A ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ will:
Determine the breeds that make up your dog, comparing your dog’s DNA to the unique genetic signatures of more than 250 breeds, types and varieties of dogs.
Help create a proactive plan for your dog’s health care with more than 130 genetic mutation tests including MDR1 for drug sensitivity.
Predict your dog’s likely adult weight and size, providing a benchmark you can use to ensure your dog stays at a healthy weight.
Offer precise nutritional guidelines and feeding recommendations based on your dog's breed make-up.
The science is complex, but the process is simple
Your veterinarian draws a small, painless blood sample. Veterinarian activates online and mails the sample to the lab. The sample arrives at our lab, where it is processed and analyzed.
After 2-3 weeks, a report is sent to your veterinarian. Meet with your veterinarian and decide together on a health and wellness plan for your dog.
Buy at a veterinarian near you
All breed determinations are made by our proprietary computer algorithm that performs more than 18,000,000 calculations of each tested dog’s DNA. The algorithm scans more than 1800 genetic markers that have been collected and looks for matches to breed signatures, then provides a marker-by-marker certainty score for each breed match.
We are constantly validating our testing for accuracy. This includes repeated testing of a dog’s blood sample and review by independent third party specialists, geneticists and leading authorities on canine genetics. In each stage of DNA testing, the ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ is run at Geneseek, a USDA-accredited laboratory, to ensure proper quality control.