Parasites such as fleas, ticks, lice and mites are a common irritant for dogs (and their owners). However, with the right information and guidance they can be dealt with quickly and efficiently, relieving pain and irritation for dogs.

Understanding the Difference between Dog Parasites

There are four common external parasites to be aware of that could infest your dog.

Fleas

Fleas feed off the blood of their hosts. There are over 2,500 known species of these tiny parasites1 – although ironically, the species most commonly found on dogs is the “cat flea”. Cat fleas are known to infest various mammals and birds worldwide, giving your dog plenty of opportunity to pick them up and pass them on to other animals whenever they leave the house.

Ticks

Ticks are small, spider-like parasites that, like fleas, will hide on your dog and feed off their blood. They have six or eight legs (depending on how old they are), with an egg-shaped body that grows larger and darker the more blood they consume.

Unlike fleas, dog ticks don't fly or jump. They tend to live in places with long grass, like woodlands or grasslands, and will crawl onto a host whenever they come into contact with one. Ticks can live on many different species so are common in areas with lots of wildlife and farm animals.

Lice

Dog lice are tiny, external parasites that live on your dog’s skin and hair coat. They chew on the dog’s skin or suck its blood, causing skin irritation, itching and, in severe infestations, anemia. Infestations are not common in clean, healthy dogs, and are more likely to affect those in warmer environments. Infestations are also more common when animals are in poor physical condition2.

Dog Ear Mites

Ear mites can only be identified under a microscope. They are highly contagious parasites that live in your dog’s ear canals, and occasionally on other skin surfaces. Ear mites feed on your dog’s skin and ear surface debris, causing inflammation and irritation.

Ear mites can live for approximately two months3. Dogs usually get ear mites by being around other animals that are infected, especially if they sleep in the same area or bed. Since dog ear mites are highly contagious, if your dog is diagnosed with them, it’s advisable to get all of your other pets checked at the same time to ensure you eliminate them completely from your home.

If you’d like to read more about the different types of parasites and the effects they can have on your dog’s skin, you can do so here.