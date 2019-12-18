How to transition your puppy to adult dog food

Why Make the Switch to an Adult Formula?

During the growth phase, a puppy’s energy requirements are higher than those of an adult. Some nutrient levels needed for growth as a puppy (such as protein and fat) may be higher than the nutrient levels needed for adult maintenance.

Keep in mind when choosing an adult formula that dogs have specific health needs that are often characteristic of their size, breed or lifestyle. ROYAL CANIN® formulas are precisely tailored to the specific needs of your dog.

How to Introduce Adult Dog Food

When your dog is ready to switch to an adult formula, a gradual change over about a one-week period helps minimize intestinal upset. This same gradual transition of formulas should be done any time you change your dog's food.

Below is a simple one-week guide to help make the switch to adult dog food as seamless as possible: