Nutritional support for aging dogs
Precise formulas with a selection of nutrients to support healthy aging in dogs.
Mature and Senior
Dogs go through two distinct periods of aging
Maturity generally starts from the mid-point in a dog's life, and this is a period when the signs of aging are not yet visible. At this stage, feeding the appropriate diet can help in the retention of youthful vitality and helps assist the body to fight against the effects of cell aging.
Not all mature and senior dogs have the same nutritional needs. This is why veterinary examinations are particularly important for older dogs. Be sure to take advantage of the advice and expertise of your veterinarian to address the individual needs of your mature or senior dog.
